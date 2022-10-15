Mumbai: Akasa Air QP-1103 flight on its way to Bangalore on Saturday reportedly returned to the Mumbai airport due to a burning smell in the cabin. An examination of the aircraft (VT-YAE) was done after it returned safely to Mumbai. It was learned that the problem was caused due to a bird hit. News reports quoted a senior DGCA official as saying that flight AKJ-1103 had an air turnback due to a burning smell in the cabin.

"The smell increased as the thrust was increased. However, no other abnormality, including in engine parameters, was observed. After landing during the inspection, bird remains were found on engine number 1. The burning smell was due to the bird strike," the official said.

The newly launched airline is yet to comment on the matter.