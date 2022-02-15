Lambi (Punjab): Patron of Shiromani Akali Dal and senior-most politician, Prakash Singh Badal, has fastened his belts to enter the Punjab assembly for the 11th time. Akali patriarch Badal's native place is Lambi and it comes under the Sri Muktsar Sahib Assembly seat. Badal has won five times from this seat. He became the chief minister of Punjab five times and also tasted the victory in Punjab assembly polls 10 times.

Age is just a number for this Akali veteran who has again taken up the cudgels to fight the Punjab assembly polls. Every morning he takes a detour of his Lambi constituency, interacting with people and exchanging pleasantries. Badal uses a stick while alighting from his car and whenever he wants to address a public meeting he gets himself seated in a chair.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the veteran politician touched upon several issues related to Punjab, Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal. When asked why was he taking so much pain at this juncture of life, he said, "It's my sheer luck. I deserved it and also the party gave me an opportunity to serve the people of Lambi again. This way, I also get a chance to meet and interact with the people of my constituency."

Speaking further, senior Badal said, "Some political parties are trying to befool people. Hence, to give them a reply, it became necessary for me to move around in the constituency. Opponents publicity needed a reply which I am giving to them because I have been working for the betterment of Punjab people for the past 60 years."

Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Badal said, they had been blaming protesting farmers squatting on Delhi Haryana borders, for creating pollution in Delhi. "But, what I want to say is that Delhi has been experiencing pollution due to its thermal power plant not due to farmers. Kejriwal is eyeing waters from Punjab. He wants to give it to Delhi."