Chandigarh: Though it is still early days for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, the opposition leaders have begun questioning the government's moves in the border state. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema has questioned the AAP government's decision to auction a school building in Ropar.

In his Twitter post, Cheema shared an auction notification of PSPCL on Rupnagar High School building and wrote, “Delhi Model of Education begins in Punjab. Auction advt. issued to sell Excellent High School building inside Thermal Colony Ropar. @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann please don’t betray the people of Punjab. Stop auction & order reopening of school.”

The criticism from the opposition comes amid Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday deciding that MLAs will now get a pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing the benefit for each term served by them.

