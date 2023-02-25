Chandigarh: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh formed a panel on Saturday to discuss the issue of enshrining the Guru Granth Sahib at different places, including protest sites, where there is apprehension of disrespect to the holy book. The decision of the jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs came two days after self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters brought a vehicle carrying a "saroop" (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib at the police station in Ajnala.

According to a statement, the jathedar formed a sub-committee to discuss the issue of enshrining the Guru Granth Sahib at protest sites, demonstrations and places where there is apprehension that there could be disrespect to the Sikh holy book.

The committee will comprise members of Sikh sects, organisations and intellectuals and it will submit a report to the Akal Takht within 15 days. On Thursday, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, extracting an assurance from the police that kidnapping case accused Lovepreet Singh will be released.

Punjab Police on Friday had said the demonstrators had used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a cowardly manner, leaving six of them injured. Director General of Police Guarav Yadav had said police had acted with restraint on account of the presence of the holy Guru Granth Sahib. (PTI)