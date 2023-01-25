New Delhi: Former Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony resigned from the Congress on Wednesday. This comes a day after Anil Antony opposed the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been mired in controversy.

"I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below," he tweeted.

"By now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don't have much common ground," he stated in his resignation letter which he uploaded on Twitter.

"I would prefer to continue my other professional endeavours without being fed this negativity, and being involved in these destructive narratives, many against the very core interests of India. These I strongly believe will end up in the dustbin of history with time," he continued.

"Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress," he said. He had served as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell. He thanked the Kerala state leadership and Dr. Shashi Tharoor for their support.

On Tuesday, Anil had tweeted that despite large differences with the ruling BJP, those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the "brain behind the Iraq war" over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedence.

The Congress party has seen a slew of resignations last year, Kapil Sibal and Gulam Nabi Azad being the most significant of them. These resignations have also invited sharp criticism from the ruling BJP which has taunted the grand old party by saying the Congress should focus on 'Congress jodo' rather than 'Bharat Jodo'.