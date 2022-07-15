Patna: RJD strongman and Mokama MLA Anant Singh whose membership from the Bihar Legislative Assembly was terminated on June 21, 2022, after his conviction in the banned firearms case by the Special MP-MLA court. Mow, a notification to this effect has been issued by the Bihar Legislature on July 14. The notification (vide letter number 06/2022/3109) has been undersigned by in-charge secretary Pawan Kumar Pandey of the Bihar Assembly Secretariat.

Mokama MLA Anant Singh's membership has been terminated under the Representation of People's Act 1956. Earlier, the special court in Patna had sentenced RJD MLA from Mokama assembly seat Anant Singh to 10 years in jail in connection with a case related to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, cartridges and hand grenades from his house in 2019.

The Special Court for MPs and MLAs Judge, Triloki Dubey, pronounced the quantum of punishment. Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkaar', was convicted in the case on June 14. The Bahubali MLA of RJD from Mokama is currently lodged in the Beur Jail of Patna. A team of Patna police headed by the then City SP Lipi Singh raided the house of Anant Singh in his native village Nadwan under the Barh police station on August 16, 2019. As per the police theory, the raiding team had seized an AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades, and 26 live cartridges of AK-47 from his house.

During the hearing of this case, the prosecution side produced 13 witnesses and their statements were recorded in the court. The defence side also produced 34 witnesses. The house of Nadwan village belongs to Anant Singh but he was not living in it. The house was given to a caretaker to look after the premises. The AK-47 was kept in a hutment. The hand grenades were recovered from the adjoining hut. The police said that the AK-47 was evenly wrapped in a plastic bag followed by layers of carbon to avoid detection in metal detectors during transportation.