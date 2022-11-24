Ajmer: The recovery of a woman's body in the forest area of Pushkar in Rajasthan has sent shockwaves among the residents. On Wednesday, police after recovering the body from the forest sent it for post-mortem to JLN Hospital. During the investigation, the matter came to the notice of the police accused Mukesh Sindhi, who was married to Jeniffer recently, often picked up fights with the latter and asked for more dowry. The kin of the deceased also accused Mukesh of killing Jeniffer for not bringing enough dowry.

On Wednesday night, the police recovered the body from the Pushkar forest. Ajmer Circle Officer (north) Chhavi Sharma said, "Ronidas, kin of deceased Jennifer, told police that Jennifer was married to Mukesh Sindhi on October 29. Mukesh was harassing Jennifer and asking for money from the latter. The kin of Jeniffer expressed apprehension that Mukesh after killing her was planning to go in hiding."

"The accused is now in police custody and has confessed to committing the crime. Mukesh also told police that in a fit of rage he killed Jeniffer. The accused after slitting the throat of the victim stabbed her also. Mukesh Sahani was a petty trader dealing in garments. Dowry demand was the motive behind the killing, but they are probing the case from all angles," said Sharma, adding, "Accused Mukesh after killing Jeniffer stuffed the body in a gunny bag and transported the body on a Scooty and threw it in a forest."