Ajmer: A student and resident of Rajasthan's Ajmer, who was pursuing engineering in England, went missing after getting washed by high tides while swimming in the sea along with his friends on July 19. As per his family, Sujal Sahu along with his five friends was swimming on the Clacton Pier beach when the incident happened.

Later, all the five students were rescued by the rescue team, but the search still going on for Sujal Sahu. Lifeboats were pressed into service and the resort's beach patrol team was also assisting in trying to find the missing Sahu in the North Sea.

As it's been more than 24 hours since Sahu went missing, his father has now requested the Ajmer Collector to seek details of the whereabouts of his son or arrange a Visa for them to visit the country. "Sahu is in his third year of engineering and has been staying there for the last three years," his father added.