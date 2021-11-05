Baramati (Pune): On the occasion of Diwali Padwa Snehamelava, which has been interrupted for the last two years, the Pawar family is meeting the citizens in Baramati on Friday. The last two years have not been a Diwali get-together due to pandemic.

Although the gathering is being held this year, the event has been organized at the Appasaheb Pawar Hall instead of Govindbagh, Pawar's residence, to maintain social distancing to avoid coronavirus spread. This year, for the first time, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was absent from this gathering. Media asked the whereabouts of Ajith, to which senior leader MP Sharad Pawar clarified that Ajit Pawar is absent from the gathering since he is showing Covid 19 symptoms.

"Since Ajith's driver and two househelps were affected by Covid, we asked Ajith to stay back from the event," Pawar said.

MPs, MLAs, leaders and activists from across the state gathered in Baramati to meet Pawar. Along with MP Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar accepted the greetings.

Also Read: Quieter Diwali for Mumbai this year as compared to 2020 despite more use of crackers, says NGO