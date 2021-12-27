Jaipur: Ajay Maken, the Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, on Monday took part in an ongoing training camp for the party's office bearers, outgoing and current district presidents, presidents of various cells in the state.

During the event, Maken noted that the party was organizing such training camps all around the country with the objective to make workers aware of the ideology of Congress.

About 300 leaders in the country are being trained by the party.

The training programme, however, gains importance because of its prioritization to make workers understand the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva.

The speakers at the programme, including Maken himself after the training, were also seen explaining the difference between the two.

The state in-charge also said that he was happy that Rahul Gandhi had begun explaining the underlying difference between the two concepts from Jaipur itself, adding that the subject was in discussion across the country.

"I have been a Congress worker since the era of NSUI. It is not true that anyone attached to the party's ideology can never think of distancing themselves", Maken said, adding that everyone should not necessarily have a post in the party, but a far more important thing compared to a designation was for the ideology to remain alive.

Maken noted that Congress believed in the Satyagraha ideology, while the ruling party believed in Godse.