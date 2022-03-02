New Delhi: All Indian Student Association (AISA's), students gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday and raised slogans against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the imperialist agenda of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the US and called for an immediate halt to the Russian aggression. The protest comes a day after an Indian student was killed in military shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The deceased was identified as Naveen SG, a 22-year-old student from Karnataka's Haveri district. Students further called for peace in Ukraine and demanded the immediate evacuation of all Indian citizens from the war-ridden territories.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prasenjeet, AISA's National working general Secretary said, "Russian imperialist interest, guided by its oligarchy, should not take priority over the lives of the Ukrainian citizens. The imperialist agenda of NATO must also, be held under purview at an international level".

AISA Delhi state president, Abhigyan said, "demanding accountability from the Indian government's lackadaisical response for the Indian students stuck in Ukraine. We have witnessed the death of Naveen, an Indian citizen due to the apathy of the parties involved in this war. It is the responsibility of the Indian government that no other Indians suffer the fate of Naveen," he added.

The protest ended with expressing solidarity to anti-war movements across the globe, from Somalia to Libya and Syria. The students demanded accountability from the Indian government and condemned imperialist aggression. They urged for the immediate evacuation of all Indian students without delay.

