Jodhpur: The airport police in Jodhpur on Thursday nabbed two gold smugglers after the Customs Department suspected and detained them with fake Aadhaar cards at the Jodhpur airport. A policeman said that the two accused had earlier smuggled gold from Singapore 21 times. ACP East Derawar Singh of Mumbai said on a tip-off about illegal gold being smuggled from abroad, they seized four kilos of gold from the plane at the Mumbai airport. The police identified the accused as Abdul Gani Radiowala, son of Kamran, a native of Singapore, and Mohammad Rafiq Lakdawala, son of Noor Mohammad, a resident of Mumbai. The accused informed the police that they were paid Rs 50,000 per kg for smuggling gold.

A policeman said that the two accused used to bring gold from Singapore and hide it under the seats of the plane, later they used to book the same seat on the same flight and carry out the gold as smuggling suspicion reduces on domestic flights on unpopular airports. The accused during the interrogation said that they came to know that the police are keeping tabs on them due to suspicion and they left the gold on an Air India flight that reached Jodhpur after a halt at the Mumbai airport. The customs department during a search could not find the gold on the flight at the Jodhpur airport but later when the plane was searched again in Mumbai, the authorities found four kilos of gold.