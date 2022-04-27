Devanahalli (Karnataka): The rear tyres of an airplane burst while landing on Tuesday. However, the aircraft managed to land successfully and there were no casualties.

The incident took place at Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli at around 11:30 pm. Airport officers alerted the pilot when a tyre of a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok burst. The airplane was immediately taken to a safe place and is being investigated by the technical personnel.