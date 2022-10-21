New Delhi: Scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week in the winter schedule starting from October 30. The number of weekly flights will be 1.55 per cent lower than 22,287 flights operated in the previous winter schedule. The winter schedule will be effective from October 30, 2022 till March 25, 2023. "In the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports. Out of these 105 airports Deoghar, Shimla and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," aviation regulator DGCA said in a release on Friday.

Out of the total 21,941 departures, the maximum will be by IndiGo at 10,085 followed by SpiceJet at 3,193. Air India will have 1,990 departures, Vistara (1,941), Air Asia (1,462), Go Air (1,390), Alliance Air (1,034), Akasa Air (479), Fly Big (214) and Star Air (153). (PTI)