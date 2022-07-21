New Delhi: Airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports, the aviation ministry said on Thursday. Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Go First currently charge a fee of Rs 200 if a passenger wants the boarding pass to be issued at the check-in counter.

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions according to the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said. In view of the above, the airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, it mentioned.

On May 21, 2020, the ministry made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in and get the boarding pass then itself. However, on May 9, 2022, the ministry issued an order stating that airlines should encourage, facilitate and guide the passengers for doing "timely web check-in and bag tag printing" and "minimise or avoid" imposing penal charges on passengers who have not done web check-in. The ministry on Thursday said the practice of airlines charging an additional fee for issuing boarding passes at airport check-in counters is not in accordance with the May 9 order. (PTI)