New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation "has advised all the scheduled airlines not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters as the same cannot be considered within 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) stated in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"Such unbundled services are provided on “opt-in” basis by Airlines and are not mandatory in nature. There is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure. Scheduled domestic airlines are not charging any fee for completing web check-in formalities," he added.

The MoS further stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued Air Transport Circular (ATC)-01 of 2021 titled, "Unbundle of Services and fees by scheduled airlines" as per which, some services like preferential seating, have been allowed to be unbundled and charged separately from the travellers.