New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has released details on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme on Sunday. It lays down the eligibility, age limit, educationa qualifications, physical standards, medical standards, employablity, training and assessment and other conditions that an Agnivir willing to serve at the Airforce should comply with.

The government has recently unveiled the landmark 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, on a short-term contractual basis. The objective behind this scheme is to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill of the government incurred in defence expenses. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. However, protests loomed across the country soon after as many aspirants were not satisfied with the four-year contractual clause in the scheme.