New Delhi: A day after Diwali was celebrated all across the country, the national capital recorded a 'very poor' Air Quality Index' (AQI), while the other major cities also recorded a plummeted AQI between moderate and poor. With the AQI recorded at 312 in Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital saw the first day of this year with such low air quality.

Noida and Gurgaon also fell into the very poor category of AQI. This was despite the firecracker ban imposed in the national capital. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 136, falling into the 'moderate' category of AQI. The CPCB further mentioned that the major pollutants in the economic capital were PM10 and PM2.5.

Bengaluru fell into the 'satisfactory' category of AQI as per the CPCB, with the AQI recorded at 100. Chennai -- where the Tamil Nadu government had allotted a slot between 6 am and 7 am for bursting crackers -- registered the AQI at 192, thereby falling into the 'moderate' category.

Kolkata, with an AQI value of 55, fell into the 'moderate' category according to the CPCB. The major pollutants in the West Bengal capital were PM10 and NO2. This year, the new Central Control Room at Paribesh Bhavan is monitoring sound and air pollution in real time on Diwali and Kali Puja, as was informed by West Bengal Environment Minister Manas Bhuniya.