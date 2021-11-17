New Delhi: Citing prevailing air pollution levels, the Centre has asked all its employees posted in the National Capital Region (NCR) to use public transport as far as possible while going to offices, a Personnel Ministry order said.

In case employees are using private or government vehicles, it is advisable that they resort to carpooling in order to reduce the number of vehicles on road, it said in the order issued to all the central government departments. The Personnel Ministry also asked all employees to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks at all times and avoid non-essential travel.

"In view of the prevailing pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), all central government employees posted in the central government offices located in NCR while attending offices, are advised to use public transport, as far as possible," it said.

PTI