New Delhi: Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor has been appointed as the new Director General (Inspection and Safety) Indian Air Force. Kapoor, a graduate of the National Defence Academy resumed his office at Air HQ New Delhi on May 1. He was commissioned in the Flying branch of IAF in December 1985 as a Transport Pilot.

He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Wellington, College of Defence Management, and National Defence College. The Air Officer is a Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 7700 hours of flying experience on various aircraft in the inventory of IAF. The Air Officer is a recipient of Vayu Sena Medal and Ati Vishist Seva Medal. In a service career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments.