New Delhi: The investigation into the military helicopter crash will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

The accident claimed the lives of 13 people including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Wednesday.

Soon after the proceedings in the Lok Sabha began, members of the Lower House observed a two-minute silence.

Rajnath Singh while addressing the House said: "Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. The inquiry team reached Wellington yesterday itself and started the investigation."

Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is Commander of Indian Air, informed IAF officials.

A total of 14 people were on-board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter.

General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including Northern and Eastern commands.

(ANI)