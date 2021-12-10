New Delhi: Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, expressed his profound grief and condolences of all personnel and families of the Western Air Command to the bereaved families of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and all the officers and personnel, who lost their lives in the helicopter crash.

Air Marshal Amit Dev remembered General Rawat for his contribution to the Armed Forces. His efforts towards modernising Armed Forces shall remain forever in the memory of the nation.