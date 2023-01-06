Mumbai/New Delhi: Air India accused Shankar Mishra is sacked by WELLS FARGO company on Friday following the search by Delhi police in Mumbai in search of the Air India 'urinating' incident accused. DGCA issues an advisory to the Head of Operations of all Scheduled Airlines with regard to handling unruly passengers on board and respective responsibilities as per the regulations.

A four-member Delhi police team on Friday afternoon landed in Mumbai in search of the man, who had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India (AI) flight on November 26 last year, but found his home here locked, an official said. The Delhi police have registered an FIR (first information report) against the man based on the complaint given by the victim to the Tata group-owned airline.

The police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services firm headquartered in California and is currently absconding. According to a Mumbai police official, the team reached the Nehru Nagar police station in the suburbs and made an entry into the station diary informing authorities there that they had come in search of Mishra.

The visiting team, without taking along any Mumbai police staff, launched a search for the accused and reached his bungalow B 47 at Kamgar Nagar in Kurla (East) which was found to be locked, he said. The official said the Mumbai police will help their Delhi counterparts as and when their assistance is sought.

The accused, allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of the Air India New York-Delhi flight. According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 of November 26, the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The Tata group-owned airline on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day travel ban on the man and instituted an internal probe to find if there were lapses in handling the situation by the crew. The Delhi police have formed multiple teams to nab the accused, who is a resident of Mumbai, officials said.

