Ranchi: Much to the disappointment of flyers, Air India has decided to stop operations on the Delhi-Ranchi route from August 20. Citing technical reasons for the decision, the company said that from 20 August till 31 December, Air India flight tickets will not be available.

Notably, the Delhi-Ranchi operations of Air India are being stopped for the first time from Birsa Munda International Airport. Air India's AI 417 from Delhi to Ranchi and AI 418 from Ranchi to Delhi are one of the oldest aircrafts.

While technical reasons are being cited for discontinuing the service, it is believed that many airline companies have stopped flights from Ranchi due to a lack of air travelers. SpiceJet also stopped its service recently due to a dearth of passengers. Besides, Vistara also stopped the morning flight from Ranchi to Delhi. Pertinently, Air India will operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20.

Two of these will be between Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad. Apart from this, new flights will also be started on Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad-Pune routes. This is the first major expansion of flights after the Tata Group took control of Air India in January this year.

