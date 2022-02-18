New Delhi: Air India announced on Friday that it will operate three flights to Ukraine from next week. The flights will operate on February 22, 24 and 26. "Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022. Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents @IndiainUkraine," tweeted Air India.

The development comes at a time when Russia has deployed more than 1 lakh troops near its border with Ukraine sparking fear of an invasion among the international community. However, Russia has denied that it has any intention of invading Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room on Wednesday to provide assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Ukraine set up a 24-hour helpline for Indian citizens in Ukraine.

READ: No immediate plan to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, focus on ensuring their safety: Government