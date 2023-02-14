Washington: In the second aviation deal of the day for Tata, Air India will buy 220 planes from Boeing for $34 billion, with an option to buy 70 more aircraft that could take the total transaction value to $45.9 billion, a deal that US President Joe Biden described as a "historic agreement".

The announcement comes on a day when Air India and Airbus announced their landmark deal in which Air India has agreed to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus. "The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing. This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges —creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," Biden said in a statement.

As per an announcement from the White House, Boeing and Air India have reached an agreement under which the airline will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm order valued at USD 34 billion at list price. The deal will also include customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787, totalling 290 airplanes for a total of USD 45.9 billion at list price. The Air India order is Boeing's third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of number of planes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran in a virtual event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron announced the landmark deal between Air India and Airbus. The 250 jets from Airbus include 210 narrowbody planes and 40 widebody aircraft, Chandrasekaran said.

As for Tata and Boeing, the two are already involved in a joint venture which saw them establish an aerospace facility in Hyderabad back in 2016. On Tuesday, Tata Boeing Aerospace shipped the first vertical fin -- a plane's outer body part -- from its Hyderabad facility for delivery at Boeing's Renton (Washington) plant, which will be used in manufacturing of Boeing 737 aircraft.

Vertical fin is a stabilising surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, which provides stability and control in yaw, or the movement of the aircraft from side to side, preventing sideslip and maintaining a straight and level flight. A joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Boeing, Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBA) had last year added a new production line to manufacture the complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

The new production line utilises robotics, automation and advanced aerospace concepts such as full-scale determinant assembly in its manufacturing processes, according to the release. The expansion marked a significant milestone for the joint venture besides creating additional employment opportunities while enabling skill development, Boeing said in a release.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing's commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world, and a reflection of the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat capabilities," said Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India.