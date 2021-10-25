Amritsar: Air India has suspended bookings for the Nanded-Amritsar flight and the Delhi- Amritsar-Rome flight from November 1 onwards, sources said.

Global convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative Sameep Singh Gumtala, in a release issued on Monday, said " Air India, just before being privatised has suspended bookings for its very popular Nanded- Amritsar direct flight. Not only this, the weekly Delhi- Amritsar-Rome flight booking has also been removed from the schedule released on the Air India website." He said that the decision to stop these flights is a major setback to the people of Punjab as well as the tourism industry of the state.

Gumtala said he will soon bring the issue to the notice of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee head Bibi Jagir Kaur, and urge them to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unverified reports said Air India has also stopped its services between Amritsar-Patna Sahib. However, there is no official confirmation from the airlines on the flight cancellations.