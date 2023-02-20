New Delhi: An Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday due to a medical emergency, according to an official. According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.

The official said the flight was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. After deplaning the passenger concerned, the flight will take off from London for Delhi, the official added. Details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained. The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.

Earlier in the day, an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Odisha's Deogarh was diverted to the Lucknow airport following a "specific bomb threat" which was later declared a hoax, the airlines said. Flight 6E 6191 was checked thoroughly at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) and was cleared for a takeoff 2.35 hours later, an airport official said. The airline said in a statement that it followed security agencies' rules in the investigation.

An airport spokesperson said the flight landed safely at 12:20pm and was taken to the isolation bay. He said the airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat which turned out to be a hoax. The aircraft was released for onward journey at 14:55, he said. Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. (With agency Inputs)