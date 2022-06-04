Chennai(Tamil Nadu): Air India Express passengers' flight that was scheduled to take off from Chennai to Singapore on June at 9:45 pm was halted at the runway. When the flight was about to take off, the pilot found the carrier with a glitch in the engine and immediately stopped the flight on the runway and reported to the Control Room.

The flight that carried around 104 people with 98 passengers and six crew were saved. The pushback tractors pulled the flight back to its normal place. Later, the repair work commenced and flight timing was re-scheduled to June 3 at 2 am. Meanwhile, the passengers were lodged at the airport lounge. The repair work was prolonged and the time was rescheduled to 4 am.

D to the delay in the flight timing passengers had a heated argument with the airport officers. After that, the time was again rescheduled to the afternoon at 12 pm. Natives of Chennai had gone to their houses and the others stayed back in the airport lounge.