Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Members of Parliament Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Kesineni Srinivas Monday inaugurated the Air India Express' direct flight service between Vijayawada and Sharjah in the UAE at the Vijayawada International Airport.

Also read: Myanmar accuses rebels in east of shooting passenger plane

As the first flight from Sharjah, with about 60 passengers on board, landed at the airport at around 4:35 pm, it was welcomed with the customary water cannon salute. The Boeing 737 aircraft departed for Sharjah at 6:35 pm. The Air India Express will operate the air service twice a week that is on Monday and Saturday. Air India authorities said, "Air India Express is also going to start the Vijayawada-Muscat biweekly service from November 5."