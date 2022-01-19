Air India curtails US operations due to 5G roll-out
New Delhi: National carrier Air India will not be able to operate a number of US-bound flights on Wednesday, the airline said. Accordingly, the airline informed passengers via it's official Twitter handle that it will not be able to operate the Delhi-JFK-Delhi and Mumbai-EWR-Mumbai flights amongst others on Wednesday.
The deployment of 5G communications in the US has been cited as the cause for flight cancellations. However, in another tweet the airline said that it will operate the flight to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 on Wednesday.
As per industry insiders, the 5G network deployment might cause certain crucial flight instruments to malfunction. "#FlyAI: Due to deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations to USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from 19th January 2022," the airline tweeted.
#FlyAI: Due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA,we will not be able to operate the following flights of 19th Jan'22:— Air India (@airindiain) January 18, 2022
AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL
AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL
AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL
AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM
Please standby for further updates.
IANS