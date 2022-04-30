Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Here is good news for paramilitary forces involved in anti-Naxal operations in the jungles of Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Kanker and other parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Their journey is going to be comfy and hassle-free with lots of time-saving as the IndiGo is all set to start a 72-seater flight service from Jagdalpur to Delhi via Raipur.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken the initiative for the soldiers fighting Maoists in the jungles of Chhattisgarh. Officers and Paramilitary jawans are jubilant after they heard the news that IndiGo airlines is commencing flight services on May 7. This flight service will be exclusively for officers and soldiers of the Paramilitary forces.

Earlier, an Indian Air Force plane used to carry officers and paratroopers once a month. The forces were facing a lot of inconvenience reaching home due to poor connectivity from Jagdalpur to the remaining parts of the country. KK Bhaumik, director of Jagdalpur airport, said IndiGo airlines will commence 72-seater plane exclusively for Paramilitary forces.