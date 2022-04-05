New Delhi: The air courier service for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel in the terror and insurgency-hit Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast has been suspended from April 1. A senior paramilitary force official privy to the development told ETV Bharat that the service has been suspended as the Home Ministry has not given the approval to renew the same. The air courier service had expired on March 31.

"Restoration of the air courier service now depends on when the Home Ministry gives its approval," the official said. Following the 2019 terror attack at Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, the Home Ministry had facilitated air courier service for CAPF, IB, and NDRF personnel posted in North East and Jammu and Kashmir sectors to facilitate convenient movement of jawans as a welfare measure.

Ever since the service was initiated, the MHA kept renewing it from time to time. Earlier, the service got an extension of seven months from August 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022. "When the previous five months timeline for the air courier service (April 1, 2021, to August 31, 2021) was about to expire on August 31, it was extended by seven months from September 1, 2021, after the armed forces raised the issue," the official said.

Given the importance of the air courier service in transporting security force personnel safely, this sudden development has raised questions. The Confederation of Ex Paramilitary Force Martyrs Welfare Association demanded immediate resumption of air courier service. "It's really surprising that such a critical service which transports security force personnel in the terror-infested areas has not been renewed," said Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the association.

He said that such a decision to withdraw the air courier service may repeat terror attacks on the security forces personnel as they (security forces) will now use road convoys. "At a time when there is political instability, the terror outfits can target security force personnel...it's necessary to restore the service," Singh said. When contacted, a senior Home Ministry official said the ministry was looking into the matter. "MHA is working on the process. However, it depends on when the process will complete," the official said.

