Bhubaneswar: An Air Asia flight made an emergency landing on Sunday at Bhubaneswar after a passenger fell ill. The incident took place at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in the morning.

According to sources at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, the Kolkata-bound flight from Bengaluru had to make the emergency landing when a passenger identified as Taimur Ali Khan (33), a resident of Purba Medinipur in West Bengal fell ill.

They further revealed that after being provided initial treatment inside the aircraft, Khan was later shifted to the Capital Hospital in the city, in coordination with ATC and Apollo doctors in an ambulance. He has been declared brought dead by the doctors.

