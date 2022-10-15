Sambhal: In a controversial statement, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Uttar Pradesh chief Shaukat Ali, on Saturday alleged Hindus "married once and kept three mistresses", while attempting to counter the ruling BJP in issues such as Muslim marriages and triple talaq among others.

The remark came at a public meeting of the party in UP's Sambhal district, wherein the leader took up the issue of marriage in both communities. "Sometimes these people say 'you have too many children. Sometimes, they question the practice of two or more marriages. Even if we get married twice, we provide both wives the same respect in society. You, on the other hand, get married once and have three mistresses, and tell no one. Nor do you provide them respect," Ali said at the event.

What followed was a purportedly veiled political remark. "The identities of our children from both marriages are officially enlisted in ration cards and Aadhar cards. Your illegitimate offspring, on the other hand, do what is often on display. They shout slogans and beat people up," he added.

Slamming the BJP further in the backdrop of the recent Varanasi court verdict related to carbon dating, Ali noted that the decision by the court must be accepted by all parties and added that 'the country was run in accordance to the constitution, rather than the will of any political side."