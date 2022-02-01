Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan on Tuesday was left shocked in Indore after a man blackened his face. The incident occurred during Pathan's one-day tour, during which he was scheduled to visit Muslim settlements in the area. In Khajrana, while the AIMIM leader was leaving a housing society, a miscreant smeared his face and fled the spot, leading the police to securely take Pathan out of the area.

The role of a local identified as Saddam (32) is being probed in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sampat Upadhyay said. Saddam has not been arrested as yet and the motive behind the act was being ascertained, he said.

According to the police, Saddam had soot from a teapot in his hands and as soon as Pathan came out, he smeared it on the AIMIM leader’s face after garlanding him. Expressing anger over the incident, the AIMIM’s state unit working president Dr Naeem Ansari said that his party has complained to the Khajrana police and demanded an investigation. Pathan had arrived in the city during the day to participate in the party’s organisational activities, Ansari said.

