Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to start its maiden political journey in Madhya Pradesh, as the party has announced to field candidates for civic body elections in seven seats namely Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa and Ratlam. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given a green signal in this regard.

The AIMIM has two lakh active members in Madhya Pradesh so far. Dr Nayeem Ansari, executive president of AIMIM, Madhya Pradesh unit on last Monday talking to a leading news agency made it amply clear that the party geared up to contest civic body elections in Madhya Pradesh. "Our party is all set to contest civic body elections in Madhya Pradesh and a survey to this effect was also conducted in 10 districts of the state in order to assess the poll arithmetic."

"We started building our strength in Madhya Pradesh in 2015 and so far two lakh active members are associated with AIMIM. Chances are our party will field candidates for a mayoral post from Burhanpur seat besides fielding the candidates for the councillors' post," said Ansari, adding, "People are fed up with BJP and Congress and on searching for an alternative. Hence, AIMIM will emerge as an option for the people of Madhya Pradesh."

Commenting on AIMIM's decision to make an entry into Madhya Pradesh politics, the president of the Congress media cell, KK Mishra, said, "Muslims of Madhya Pradesh are wise enough. They know Owaisi's AIMIM is the B team of the BJP. People of Madhya Pradesh will not become puppets of AIMIM." Nonetheless, political pundits believe that AIMIM's decision to contest civic body elections will make a dent in the Congress vote bank, especially in Muslim-dominated areas of the state.