Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has now released its eight lists of candidates on Monday. Asaduddin Owaisi's party has now released the list under the banner of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha.

In the latest list, the party has announced the names of candidates for two assembly seats, while two candidates were replaced with fresh faces. Dr Nihaluddin has been made a candidate from Rudauli seat under Basti district and Javed Yunus Khan from Padrauna Assembly seat under Kushinagar district.

Bablu Singh Goldie becomes the new face of AIMIM from the Ferozabad assembly seat while Riya Siddiqui got the Sishamau Assembly seat under Kanpur. For now, a total of 55 candidates have been fielded from AIMIM for the UP polls.

