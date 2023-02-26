Thane: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday passed several resolutions at the end of its two-day national conference in Mumbra in ,Maharashtra's Thane district, including on violence against Muslims and Dalits and demands from some Sangh Parivar segments to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

The conference was chaired by AIMIM chief and Telangana Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Addressing a press conference here, Owaisi said, "One resolution unequivocally condemns the continuing and increasing attacks against Muslims, other minorities and Dalits. It is the duty of the Centre and state governments to ban illegal and criminal organisations that have undertaken a systematic campaign of terror in the garb of cow protection, anti-conversion, love jihad etc."

He said his party sought a dedicated cell in the Ministry of Home Affairs to track and counter "majoritarian religious radicalisation", while victims of "majoritarian violence", those who have been lynched or killed in the name of Hindutva, must be compensated. Other resolutions include one demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers speak out against hate speeches, while another sought reservations for the Muslims on the basis of several commissions that have termed the community as socially, economically and educationally backward, Owaisi said.

"Moreover, Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians must be classified as Scheduled Castes and get benefits. The Union government must amend the 1952 Presidential order to remove an unconstitutional religious classification. We are also opposed to the Uniform Civil Code," the Hyderabad MP informed.

A resolution passed during the two-day conference condemned several states for enacting Freedom of Religion laws to curb religious conversion through fraudulent means, including marriage by harping on "love jihad".

Love jihad is a term right-wing activists often use to claim Muslim men are converting Hindu women through marriage. "The AIMIM calls for the repeal of such laws that target religious scholars (who solemnise marriages) and interfaith couples," one of the AIMIM resolutions stated. Condemning statements by some Sangh Parivar leaders seeking that India be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra', the AIMIM also said the Narendra Modi government must defend the Places of Worship Act in the Supreme Court as it was recognised by the apex court as part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

The AIMIM also condemned some "elite thinkers" for entering into talks with the Sangh Parivar and said the party will continue its fight against the "invisibilisation of Muslims" from the country's political scene. (PTI)