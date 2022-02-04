New Delhi: As per reliable sources, the Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security of CRPF with immediate effect. The development comes a day after his convoy was allegedly fired upon.

Earlier on Thursday, two people attacked Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi. The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza. He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. After reaching Delhi, Owaisi said, "I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate."

