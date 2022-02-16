Patna: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs have refused to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ during the upcoming budget session of the Bihar Assembly. State AIMIM chief and MLA from Amour constituency Akhtarul Iman said that he and four of his party MLAs had refused to sing the national song on the last day of the winter session and will do the same in the Budget session getting underway on February 25.

Imam’s statement came a day after Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha asked every legislator of the Assembly and Council to sing the national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) and national song (Vande Mataram). He said that the national anthem and national song are the symbols of the unity and integrity of the nation. Hence, every countryman should sing them publically.

“Vande Mataram gives an impression of worshipping a piece of land and other things which in Islam, is not mentioned. Hence, we refuse to sing it on any platform. The NDA government is in majority in Bihar. They can take a decision to withdraw the national song from Assembly proceedings. They should respect every caste and religion to present a beautiful picture of democracy,” Imam said.

He further said that he has no hesitation or objection to singing the national anthem. Earlier during the last day of the winter session at Bihar Assembly when the national song was being sung, the five MLAs of Owaisi's party had refused to sing. The legislators had alleged that the speaker is forcibly imposing the tradition of singing the national song.