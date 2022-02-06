Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released its eleventh list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The party has given tickets to seven candidates on Sunday. It has nominated Mohammad Farhan from Allahabad South Vidhan Sabha seat in Prayagraj, Mubashir Ahmed from Barabanki's Dariyabad assembly seat, and Akash Kumar Diwan from Zaidpur seat.

The party declared Israr Ahmed as a candidate from the Pratapgarh assembly seat, Anil Saroj from Raniganj, Shahabuddin from Gainsari assembly seat of Balrampur, and Mohaibbul Haque for the Chail assembly seat of Kaushambi. AIMIM has so far declared 77 candidates for UP assembly elections.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the party will announce more names as it plans to contest 100 seats in the UP assembly elections. Earlier, on February 3, Owaisi's convoy was attacked following which the central government gave him Z plus security. The two accused of opening fire at his vehicle have also been arrested by the police.

