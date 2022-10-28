Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The way to someone's heart is through the stomach, says an adage--true to that proverb--Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen has now come up with an idea to win the hearts of Madhya Pradesh voters through Hyderabadi biryani. Chefs are being arranged, especially the culinary experts from Hyderabad are being roped in for making mouth-watering dishes of biryani for the voters of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, there was a trend among different political parties to provide 'puri and sabzi' to party workers, voters and others during the membership drive, political rallies or party's other events. Now, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has begun wooing voters of Madhya Pradesh for the forthcoming Assembly elections 2023 in the state that too in a different way.

Read: Khargone violence: 12-yr-old boy asked to pay Rs 2.9 lakh in damages, Owaisi slams govt

On the other hand, leaders from AIMIM have been claiming that the party is in an overdrive mode in Madhya Pradesh to bring as many people as they could into the party's fold. In the Narela locality of Bhopal at least 25,000 people joined Owaisi's party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen recently and the party's target is to touch the figure of 10 lakh members. Madhya Pradesh has a Muslim population of at least 10 per cent and these voters could influence the poll arithmetic in nearly 24 Assembly seats suppose the state goes to poll right now, claimed some AIMIM leaders.

Besides, people belonging to the minority community were the traditional vote bank of the Congress party, but this trend has been changing in Madhya Pradesh. In earlier elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Muslim vote has been tilting towards AIMIM — making the Congress party uncomfortable whereas BJP is 'unperturbed' with this new development, said a political analyst.

AIMIM leader Peerzada Tauqueer Nizami said, "I would repeat two things that I said earlier. Two things are popular in Madhya Pradesh. One is the Owaisi brothers and the next is the flavour of Hyderabadi biryani. To increase the AIMIM membership drive in Madhya Pradesh, our workers, leaders and foot soldiers have been giving their best. We have pulled up our socks for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls,which are slated for 2023."