Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi wondered why BJP has allowed Rajkumar Santoshi’s movie "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh", while blocking the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the government should ban the movie on Godse.

Owaisi made these remarks while addressing an event on Sunday. "You people witness the discussions on the BBC documentary on PM Modi, who was the chief minister when the Gujarat riots took place. The Modi government has blocked the documentary on the basis of a law which is linked to colonial era," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief reeled out a list and implied that those crimes had blessings from the Modi. He asked, "were you not the chief minister when the riots took place...Bilkis Bano was gang-raped... a Congress MP was killed(he was referring to Ehsan Jafri who was a former Parliamentarian murdered during the riots)?.

But now there is a movie on Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi... Will India's PM ban the movie? I have myself seen it... The movie talks about why Gandhi was killed. So when the BBC shows something about PM Modi, it's problematic but there is a movie on man who killed Gandhi and Narendra Modi is not bigger than Gandhi, he said.

Why this bias? Did their (BJP's) MP not praise him? What kind of India is being formed. On G20 posters, democracy is being endorsed... but YouTube bans are being implemented, Owaisi charged further. Meanwhile Rajkumar Santoshi on Monday, stated that the criticisms were based on the trailer.

I request the critics to watch the film with an 'open mind'. Set in post-independence India of 1947-48, 'Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh' depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. The trailer showcased a powerful glimpse into the tumultuous period following India's partition. Following the trailer release of the period drama film on January 11, the Congress recently sought a ban on the film in Madhya Pradesh.