Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): Police have filed a 398-page charge sheet against two accused Sachin and Subham, including a supplier of firearms, in AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's attack case. Altogether 60 persons have been made witnesses in the case.

On February 3, the assailants had fired bullets at the AIMIM president's vehicle in which he was traveling from Meerut to Delhi. The incident had occurred near a Toll Plaza under Pilkhuwa police station area in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police had then filed a case against both the accused and they were arrested and sent to jail.

Police had also recovered firearms from the accused's possession, besides, the supplier of firearms to the duo, Aalim had also been arrested. Police had then taken both the assailants in their custody for interrogation for 24 hours in which the accused had made startling revelations.