Agartala: Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city after he fell ill on Monday, was shifted to Kolkata for further treatment on Tuesday evening. Sources said Arya, 82, was admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on Monday evening due to old age ailments.

Sources it was decided to transfer him outside for better treatment. Accordingly, an air ambulance was pressed into service and he was airlifted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Earlier, Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb paid a visit to the City and checked on Govenror's health besides wishing him a speedy recovery.

In a tweet, Deb wrote, "visited the ILS hospital to check on the well-being of the Hon'ble Governor of Tripura, Shri Satyadeo Narain Arya Ji. My prayers to Maa Tripurasundari for his speedy recovery.” After reviewing his health condition, Deb directed the state administration to make all arrangements for Arya's further treatment.