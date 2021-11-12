Agartala: The All India Kishan Sabha Tripura unit secretary Pabitra Kar said that the party would hold a movement in Agartala as per the nationwide protest against the three farm laws on November 27.

He said that the decision was taken during a state committee meeting held yesterday in Agartala, adding that in other parts of the country the movement will be held on November 26th and but due to the election in Tripura it will be held on November 29.

"As we are going to complete the one year of our protest against three farm laws, AIKS will also hold protest in Tripura on November 27. The farmers of Tripura are also facing many problems. The government is not procuring the paddy from farmers and hence are facing problems. Also, no fertilizers are available in government godowns. By the end of December, we will hold a mass gathering in Agartala. The date is yet to be finalized," Kar told reporters.

On the civic body election of Tripura which is slated to be held on November 25, Kar said that democracy is nowhere and that BJP backed goons have forced opposition candidates to withdraw their candidature.

"Everyday opposition parties in our state are coming under attack. We have to fight. Do vote but don’t give it to BJP”, Kar urged.