New Delhi: The AIIMS administration on Thursday sent a report to the Union Health Ministry alleging a senior professor at Delhi AIIMS of performing surgery on a patient without filing an official record of it at the hospital. The family of the patient -- daughter of a security guard working at AIIMS itself -- filed a complaint against the professor at the Obstetrics Department of AIIMS for performing the surgery by charging the money for treatment, but not providing the receipt or any other related documents.

The security guard of the hospital wrote in his complaint that his daughter's tumor surgery was to be done in the Gynecology department. The professor said that the tumor will have to be operated but it will cost Rs 36,000 and the money will have to be given in the form of cash. The guard said he gave the money to the accused professor on the third floor in the Teaching Block Chamber. Later when he asked for the receipt, the professor refused, making the guard suspicious.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the authorities, AIIMS formed an inquiry committee consisting of four professors from different departments of the hospital, thereby forming a report to send to the hospital administration. The hospital administration thereafter sent the report to the Union Health Ministry.

The inquiry committee has written in its report that the allegations of the complainant have merit and they cannot be denied. It also mentions that when the committee had a conversation with the patients in other such cases of surgery, another patient admitted that the accused professor has done so with him too.

On the receipt of the complaint, the Union Ministry has asked the AIIMS administration to conduct a strict investigation. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and piracy, which the ministry hopes to be incorporated in this investigation.