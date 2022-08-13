New Delhi: An AIIMS medical student died in the hospital during treatment in Delhi. The deceased was identified as Abhishek Malviya. Malviya was a student of the 2021 batch in the institute. According to sources, the medical students created a ruckus in the director's office and raised slogans against the AIIMS administration.

Abhishek, the protesting students said, was living outside as he was not allotted a hostel. "When his health deteriorated, we brought him to the hospital but he died during treatment. Had he been allotted a hostel, perhaps his life could have been saved," they said.

"We had requested the AIIMS administration in writing to provide us hostels. The administration did not listen to us at all. Not a single student of the first and second-year batch has been given a hostel. Many people come from far and wide to study at AIIMS. Many students also fall ill due to pollution in Delhi during their stay outside and the same thing happened with Abhishek," they added.