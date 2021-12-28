New Delhi: AIIMS doctor calls off the protest. All services are set to resume at AIIMS. Union Health Ministry on Tuesday called an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) representatives.

Following the meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Delhi RDAs held a meeting to decide the further course of action and the strike has been called off.

Resident doctors across the country were protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline.

Also Read: NEET Row: Safdarjung Hospital doctors stop services, demand police apology